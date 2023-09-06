Analyzing Competitive Landscape And Advances In Clinical Trial Imaging Market

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:



Based on Product & Service, the market is studied across Services and Software. The Services is further studied across Operational Imaging Services, Read Analysis Services, System & Technical Support Services, and Trial Design & Consulting Services. The Software is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Modality, the market is studied across Computed Tomography, Echocardiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound, and X-Ray. The X-Ray is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Therapeutic area, the market is studied across CVS, Endocrinology, Immunological Disorder, InfectiDiseases, Neurology, and Oncology. The Neurology is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Medical Device Manufacturer, and Pharmaceutical Companies. The Medical Device Manufacturer is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period. Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Significant investments made in drug development programs

Significant reduction in the drug development and approval timelines A non-invasive method of study and usability when a biopsy is not possible

Restraints

Data security and privacy issues and possibility of misusing the images obtained for studies

Opportunities



Development of cloud-based platform simplifying the process of image sharing Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to minimize errors and maximize efficiency

Challenges

High cost associated with the imaging techniques and potential exposure to prohibitive radiation

Companies Mentioned



Anagram 4 Clinical Trials

Biospective Inc.

BioTelemetry by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC

Calyx Group

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC

Clario

Dassault Systemes

Icon PLC

Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC

IxPLC

Medical Metrics Inc. by Catalent, Inc.

Micron Inc.

ProScan Imaging LLC Resonance Health Ltd.

