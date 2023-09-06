Femasys To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

The company presentation will be accessible on-demand, beginning 7:00 AM EDT, Monday, September 11, 2023. To listen to the presentation, register at the link here . This link will remain active for 90 days from the start of the conference and can also be found on the investor portion of Femasys' website within the Events & Presentations section.

About Femasys



Femasys is a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide by developing two lead revolutionary product candidates in late-stage clinical development for reproductive health in addition to innovative diagnostic products constituting a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions. Our FemBloc® permanent birth control in pivotal trial is intended to be a safer, less costly option for women by eliminating surgery and implants. Our FemaSeed® localized directional insemination in pivotal trial for infertility (approved in Canada) is intended to offer couples a safer, less costly alternative by eliminating invasive surgical procedures. Complimentary products with approvals to market in the U.S., Canada and other countries outside the U.S, have allowed the Company to optimize its ability to achieve regulatory approvals, and improve operational efficiencies and commercial readiness with its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Learn more at , or followon Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

