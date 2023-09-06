Icoreconnect Announces New Version Of Its Icoreexchange Encrypted Hipaa Email And Referral Network

OCOEE, FL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICCT)(“iCore” or the“Company”) , a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the release of iCoreExchange V6.0, a solution that further enhances the features and functionality of its popular HIPAA compliant email product.

The enhanced features of iCoreExchange V6.0 include a modern and intuitive user interface, Google Chrome notifications, simplified Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and a new Compose window for rapid email writing. iCoreConnect continues to value and leverage direct feedback from users to upgrade its products, providing customers with effective solutions to address the ever-evolving challenges inhibiting workflow efficiency.

Longstanding benefits of iCoreExchange include:



An intuitive interface that looks and feels just like common email platforms

The ability to communicate with anyone in or out of the exchange network

A dashboard that allows users to integrate all existing email accounts for a single-sign-on experience

Access to a powerful referral network of doctors throughout the nation

No threats from spam or phishing; full audit compliance

The ability to transfer any file sizes that are otherwise blocked by commercial email providers U.S.-based support system

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, stated,“The upgrade to iCoreExchange V6.0 addresses feedback received from our customers, who desired enhanced features and functionality to optimize the user experience. User feedback from our subscribers is vital to the continued refinement of our products to meet the current industry needs. We look forward to ongoing collaboration as we continue to develop cutting-edge products and solutions for our customers.”

Muralidar Chakravarthi, CTO of iCoreConnect, concluded, "This upgrade ushers in a multitude of enhancements to the platform, encompassing improved performance, usability, and security features. Particularly noteworthy is the implementation of a much more streamlined mechanism for multi-factor authentication, contributing to an overall more secure user experience."

iCoreExchange provides a secure, HIPAA-compliant SaaS email solution using the direct protocol that allows doctors to send and receive secure emails with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals in the network. iCoreExchange also provides a secure email mechanism to communicate with users outside the exchange e.g., patients and referrals. Users have the ability to build a community, access other communities, and increase referrals and collaboration. Icoreconnect.com/icoreexchange

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

