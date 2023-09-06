Butcherjoseph & Co. Announced Finalists For Five M&A Deal Of The Year Awards

Saint Louis, MO, September 2023 – The M&A Advisor announced the finalists of the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards across several categories of M&A Transactions. ButcherJoseph & Co. has been nominated as finalists for its sell-side advisory role in two transactions across five award categories.

The sale of NESupply to Codale Electric Supply, Inc. was nominated for two awards: M&A Deal of the Year and the Industrials Deal of the Year, both for transactions ranging in the $100mm -$250mm category.

The sale of Brewing-Science Institute to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) was nominated for the for three awards: M&A Deal of the Year for transactions ranging in the $10mm-$25mm category, and the Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year and Consumer Staples Deal of the Year, both for transactions ranging in the $10mm-$100mm category.

The nomination finalists, representing over 450 participating companies, will be judged by an independent panel of industry experts. As in previyears, the winners of each category will be revealed at a live, in-person Black-Tie Awards Gala during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 14-15, 2023, in New York City.

“As M&A Advisor celebrates its 25th Anniversary, it's still wonderful to see these award finalists representing the best of the mergers and acquisitions industry in 2022-23,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.“Given the uncertainty and volatile nature of M&A over the past three years, and in an environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we have recognized the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance.”

ButcherJoseph & Co. Managing Partner Keith Butcher said,“We are thrilled to be recognized again by The M&A Advisor for our advisory roles in leading the sale of NESupply to Codale Electric Supply, Inc. and the sale of Brewing-Science Institute to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). This is a testament to the skillfulness and dedication of our M&A professionals and their commitment to our clients.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services to accelerate the pace of dealmaking.

