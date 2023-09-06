Wave Life Sciences To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual analyst-led fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available to view beginning on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences website at . Replay of this presentation will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci .
Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
+1 617-949-4827
Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
+1 617-949-4817
