Eaton Partners Adds Depth To Private Capital Advisory Team

Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Mr. Siew was in Credit Suisse's Private Fund Group, where he provided strategic advice to financial sponsors and private market investors on GP-led secondary transactions, sales of private fund interests, and bespoke liquidity solutions. Before joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Siew spent five years at Lazard Frères & Co., also specializing in secondary advisory assignments.

“Our clients are increasingly utilizing secondary solutions as an active portfolio management tool,” said Eric Deyle, Managing Director at Eaton Partners.“Bringing onboard someone of Adrian's caliber significantly enhances our platform and adds additional expertise to our full-service, holistic offering to the financial sponsor community. We welcome Adrian to the team and look forward to his contributions.”

Last month, Eaton Partners announced its newly branded PCA business will be organized into four distinct specialties – GP Solutions, LP Solutions, Direct Equity, and GP Stakes – to provide financial sponsors and their investors with differentiated strategic advice and liquidity solutions, in combination with the broader Stifel Investment Banking platform.

“I am thrilled to join Eaton Partners, a true pioneer in the fund placement business,” commented Mr. Siew.“GP-led secondary transactions continue to be at the forefront of sponsors' minds, highlighting the durability and attractiveness of this product. The PCA platform is uniquely positioned to advise on how to best access this evolving market, and I am excited to be part of the team.”

Eaton Partners, which provides leading fundraising, advisory, and capital solutions capabilities as part of the investment banking team at Stifel, offers investment managers direct access to Stifel's broader banking services, including over 600 professionals across 24 offices. With deep experience in the secondaries market, Stifel and Eaton combined have advised and executed on more than $2.5 billion worth of secondary transactions over just the last three years.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion for over 185 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicol& Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2023. For more information, please visit .

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicol& Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit .

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

