Hamilton Thorne Graduating To Toronto Stock Exchange Main Board

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced its graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) main board, effective September 7, 2023. Hamilton Thorne's symbol (HTL) will remain unchanged.



David Wolf, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. commented,“Since our initial public offering on the Venture Exchange, we have built Hamilton Thorne's revenues over ten-fold, transitioned to solid profitability, and transformed our business into a global provider of virtually all products needed in the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) lab. Graduating to the TSX main board is a major milestone for our company, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and a recognition of the strength and sustainability of our business. Graduation to the TSX will expand our visibility, enhance our reputation, and should ultimately increase our liquidity. This will allowto expand our global investors base, grow our business, and continue building long term value for our shareholders.”

TSX Opening Ceremony

Hamilton Thorne is scheduled to“Ring the Bell” to open trading on the TSX on Thursday, September 21, 2023

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. ( )

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, Microptic, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne's customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSXV, the TSX, nor their regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at .

For more information, please contact: