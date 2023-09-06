Mama's Creations To Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call On September 12 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 to discuss the Company's second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q 2 FY2 02 4 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13740711

Webcast: MAMA Q2 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama's Creations, said:“I look forward to walking investors through our second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results next week, illustrating the results of our highly successful margin enhancement efforts and ongoing cross-selling initiatives between legacy MamaMancini's products and our Creative Salads and Olive Branch product portfolios. We have built an incredibly strong foundation from which we can continue to grow in the second half of 2023 and beyond, helping to drive sustainable value creation for our fellow shareholders over the long-term.”

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, October 12, 2023. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13740711. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama 's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,400 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company's broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini's rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of varifactors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987



