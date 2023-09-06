Insights From The Global Ai-Based Clinical Trials Market Report: Trends, Forecasts, And Impacts

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global AI-based Clinical Trials Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Phase, the market is studied across Phase-I, Phase-II, and Phase-III. The Phase-II is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Cardiovascular Diseases, InfectiDiseases, Metabolic Diseases, Neurological Diseases or Conditions, and Oncology. The InfectiDiseases is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Academia and Pharmaceutical Companies. The Academia is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The report answers questions such as:

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Need for artificial Intelligence which helps in boosting and improving clinical trials

Rising needs to reduce healthcare costs and declining hardware costs Increased adoption of AI-based drug development technology by most of the pharmaceutical companies

Restraints



Lack of personal involvement leading to a rise in unemployment rates Possibility of a defective diagnosis

Opportunities



Technological advancements and innovations in AI-based clinical trials Major pharmaceutical companies are ensuring more joint ventures and partnerships with AI vendors

Challenges

Concerns associated with the adoption of EHR interoperability

Companies Mentioned



AiCure, LLC

Aiforia Technologies

Antidote Technologies, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

BioSymetrics Inc

Deep 6 AI

Deep Lens Inc.

GNS Healthcare

Halo Health Systems

InnopleAG

MEDIAN Technologies

Saama Technologies, LLC

Simplifai AS

Trials.ai, Inc. Unlearn.AI, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global AI-based Clinical Trials Market