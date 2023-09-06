Nevada Exploration Retains Priority Land Position

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the“Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) announces the payment of annual maintenance fees to theBureau of Land Management for certain claims covering priority drill targets at its Nevada properties. In total 862 of what the Company considers to be the most prospective claims have been retained and the remaining 1,534 have been relinquished. The most prospective claims at the Company's flagship South Grass Valley (SGV) Project have been retained, together with the most prospective claims at Bottle Creek and Awakening Projects. In addition, the Company has retained certain claims at the Kelly Creek Project previously relinquished by its Joint Venture partner Austin Gold Corp. Nevada Exploration continues to hold a dominant land position in the region.
About Nevada Exploration Inc.
NGE is applying modern technology to systematically explore for the undiscovered second half of Nevada's gold endowment waiting to be uncovered within Nevada's valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, including its flagship South Grass Valley project, located near the Cortez Complex of Nevada Gold Mines.
