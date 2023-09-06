Io Biotech Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:
Event: Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, New York
Fireside Chat Date & Time: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:15 pm ET
Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, CEO
Webcast Link: Here
Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: New York, New York
Presentation Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET
Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, CEO
Webcast Link: Here
A webcast replay of the presentations will be available on IO Biotech's website at for 90 days following the presentation.
About IO102-IO103
IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and PD-L1. The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced melanoma patients, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced non-small lung cancer and head and neck cancer.
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the most important immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and hasheadquarters in New York, New York.
