Advancements And Opportunities In Global Fiber Optic Components Industry Through 2030

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Fiber Optic Components Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Active Optical Cables, Amplifiers, Cables, Circulators, Connectors, Splitters, and Transceivers. The Amplifiers is further studied across Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers, Fiber Raman Amplifiers, and Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers. The Cables is further studied across Multimode and Single-Mode. The Connectors is further studied across LC Connectors and MPO & MTP Connectors. The Transceivers is further studied across CFP, CFP2, & CFP4, CXP, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, & QSFP28, SFF & SFP, SFP+ & SFP28, and XFP. The Cables is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Analytical & Medical Equipment, Communications, Distributed Sensing, and Lighting. The Lighting is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing emergence of 5G network installations

Rising investments by the government to deploy fiber optic cable Increasing deployment of data centers

Restraints

High cost of installation and difficulty to instal in difficult terrains

Opportunities



Improvements in edge computing and IoT Advancements in cabling technology

Challenges

Susceptibility to physical damage and transmission losses

Companies Mentioned



Acacia Communications, Inc. by CiSystems, Inc.

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

BroaInc.

Emcore Corporation

Eurofins Scientific (Ireland) Limited

Fiber Mountain by Green Lambda Corporation

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum Operations LLC

MWtechnologies, LDA

OCommunications (Shenzhen) Limited

OFS Fitel, LLC

Schlumberger Limited

Shenzhen Nokoxin Technology Co., Ltd. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

