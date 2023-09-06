Trading In Gn Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| Name
| Peter Karlstromer
| Reason for the notification
| Position/sta
| Chief Executive Officer
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| Details of the issuer
| Name
| GN Store Nord A/S
| LEI
| 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
| Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of shares
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.30
DKK 127.25
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
DKK 127.20
| Volume(s)
120
400
400
321
157
390
128
248
390
185
113
160
88
59
9
563
390
299
252
128
173
6
21
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
5000 shares
DKK 127.25 per share
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-09-06
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107018041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.