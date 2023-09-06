Christopher Rainey Captures Flight Winners Playoff At Playgolfmyrtlebeach World Amateur Handicap Championship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Chris Rainey claimed the mantle of World Champion at the 40th annual World Amateur Handicap Championship
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Christopher Rainey (Drums, Pa.) shot a68 (gross 99) to win the Flight Winners' Playoff at the 40thth annual PlayGolfMyrtleBeachWorld Amateur Handicap Championship Friday at Grande Dunes Resort Course.
There was a five-way tie for first place at -3 before Rainey madebirdie on the par 4 18th to earn the win, finishing one shot ahead of Joe Day (Conway, S.C.), Samuel Bland (Surfside, S.C.), Tom Fahringer (Valrico, Fla.), Mike Zeeb (New Carlisle, Ind.).
Christopher Schultz (La Porte Ind.) fired a three-round total of 209 to best David Hunt (Orlando, Fla.) by nine strokes to win the Men's Gross Division title.
Russell Burnham (Dallas, Texas) edged Daniel Constantino (Greer, S.C.) by two shots en route to victory in the Men's Senior Gross Division crown.
Mark Gardiner (North Salt Lake, Utah) finished seven strokes ahead of second place Michael Barclay (Cartersville, Ga.) to capture the Men's Mid-Senior Gross Division championship.
Heidi Rittenhouse (Smithfield, N.C.) cruised to victory in the Women's Gross Division, finishing 14 strokes ahead of second place finisher Beth Gutteridge (Rindge, N.H.).
Mike Zeeb (New Carlisle, Ind.) and Brock Zeeb (New Carlisle, Ind.), a father-son duo, combined to win the Cde Campo Pairs Competition. By virtue of winning, the pair received a 4-day, 3-night stay at luxuriCde Campo and unlimited golf.
Entry into the event, which included at least four rounds of golf, nightly admission to the World's Largest 19th Hole and a gift bag, was $699.
The World Am places players into 11 divisions – men 49 and under, senior men (50-59), mid-senior men (60-69), super senior men (70-79), seasoned seniors (80+), women (59 and under), senior women (60+), the gross division, senior (50+) gross division, mid-senior (60+) gross division, and women's gross division. There is also a“Just For Fun” flight, created for players who want to enjoy the World Am experience without the pressure of competition.
After four days of play, all flight winners and ties will advance to the World Championship Playoff at TPC Myrtle Beach, an 18-hole shootout that crowns the event's winner.
While the competition is initially what lures players to the tournament, it's only part of what keeps them coming back. At the heart of the World Am's appeal is the camaraderie among its participants and much of that kinship is fostered at the World's Largest 19th Hole.
Each night of the event, the 19th Hole overtakes all 120,000-square feet of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, providing participants with free food and drinks, live entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, a golf expo and more. Among the big names that have appeared at the 19th Hole in recent years are David Feherty, Brandel Chamblee, Charlie Rymer and John Daly.
Players also received a gift bag that included a polo, a pullover, a golf towel, a logo'd hat, a PGA Tour Superstore gift card and an assortment of other goodies valued cumulatively at $250.
