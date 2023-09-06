Neurosense To Host Investor Webinar On September 12, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN ) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, announced today it will host an investor webinar conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM Eastern Time.

NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon, VP of R&D, Dr. Shiran Zimri, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ferenc Tracik and VP of BD, Nedira Salzman, will present to investors and analysts, followed by a Q&A. The presentation will foon NeuroSense's scientific advances, its Phase 2b amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) clinical trial design, endpoints, and progress, Alzheimer Disease (AD) Phase 2 study design, endpoints, and progress, as well as upcoming catalysts.



With the completion of a successful financing in June 2023, NeuroSense is in a strong financial position with a capital runway beyond the expected readout of topline data from the Phase 2b PARADIGM trial in Q4 2023.

Investors interested in attending the event are invited to register here or RSVP via email: [email protected] .

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

(ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the timing of top-line results of, and the results of, the PARADIGM clinical trial, cash runway estimate and the timing of patient enrollment in our Alzheimer's Disease (AD) clinical trial.

Further, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as a result of which actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. These risks include a delay in the reporting of top-line results from PARADIGM clinical trial and a delay in patient enrollment in our AD clinical trial; greater than anticipated costs and expenses; the potential for PrimeC to safely and effectively target ALS; preclinical and clinical data for PrimeC; the timing of current and future clinical trials, timing for reporting data; the nature, strategy and foof the company and further updates with respect thereto; the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in NeuroSense's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including NeuroSense's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 22, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

