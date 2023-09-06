Thermogenesis Holdings To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dr. Xu will also host in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into to request a meeting with the company. Those interested in meeting with Dr. Xu outside of the conference should contact Michael Miller at [email protected] .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpressTM platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: .

