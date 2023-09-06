Biomarin To Present Pipeline At Upcoming R&D Day On Tuesday, September 12Th

R&D Day to be Webcast Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time September 12th

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN ), a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery,

will host an R&D Day at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. BioMarin management and external experts will provide an update to the investment community on the company's development portfolio.

Key topics to be discussed at BioMarin's R&D Day:

Pipeline Programs:



BMN 255 for hyperoxaluria in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

BMN 349 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

BMN 331 for hereditary angioedema

BMN 351 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

BMN 293 for myosin binding protein C3 hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

New Candidate BMN 365 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy New Candidate BMN 355 for long-QT syndrome types 2 and 3

ROCTAVIAN panel discussion on severe hemophilia A and new indications:







Professor Johnny Mahlangu, MBBCh, MMed, FCPath – Director Haemophilia Comprehensive Care, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Professor of Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand and National Health Laboratory Service, Johannesburg





Professor Amit Nathwani, MBChB, FRCP, RCPath, Ph.D.- Director of the Katharine Dormandy Hemophilia Centre, Royal Free Hospital, London

Guy Young, M.D. – Director, Hemostasis and Thrombosis Center and Clinical Coagulation Laboratory, Children's Hospital; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles

VOXZOGO panel discussion on achondroplasia and new indications:











Andrew Dauber, M.D. - Chief of Endocrinology, Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C.





Melita Irving, M.B.B.S. - Consultant in Clinical Genetics, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, Evelina Children's Hospital, London, UK

Bradley Miller, M.D., Ph.D. - Director, Division of Endocrinology, M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Audio Webcast

An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: . An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

