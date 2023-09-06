Acelrx Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference

Format: Live presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Presentation time: 5:00 PM EDT

Webcast Link: [CLICK HERE]

The recorded presentation will also be available for 90 days on

AcelRx's website within the Investors/News/Events

section.

This release is intended for investors only.



About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's lead product candidate, NiyadTM is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption, or IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation Stafrom the FDA. AcelRx is also developing two pre-filled syringes in-licensed from its partner Aguettant: FedsyraTM, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe, with an expected NDA filing in 2023, and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe with an expected NDA filing in 2024.

