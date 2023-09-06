Acelrx Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX ), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Vince Angotti will present in-person and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY.
H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference
Format: Live presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Presentation date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023
Presentation time: 5:00 PM EDT
Webcast Link: [CLICK HERE]
The recorded presentation will also be available for 90 days on
AcelRx's website within the Investors/News/Events
section.
This release is intended for investors only.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's lead product candidate, NiyadTM is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption, or IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation Stafrom the FDA. AcelRx is also developing two pre-filled syringes in-licensed from its partner Aguettant: FedsyraTM, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe, with an expected NDA filing in 2023, and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe with an expected NDA filing in 2024.
.
