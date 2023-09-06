Solid Wires Market: Forecasts And Market Analysis By Rationalstat | Cagr 4.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid wires for welding applications are widely used in the construction and infrastructure industries. As governments invest in infrastructure development such as bridges, buildings, and transportation networks, welding materials such as solid wires are in high demand. Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview "Solid wire" is a form of wire that is made up of a single, continustrand of metal with a consistent diameter along its length. These wires are commonly utilized in a variety of applications throughout industries, and they are available in a variety of materials, sizes, and combinations to fit individual needs.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Solid Wires Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on material type, end user and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global solid wires market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global solid wires market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

On the basis of material type, carbon steel segment is expected to dominate the global solid wires market due to their wide range of applications in industries like construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure development. On the basis of end user, construction and infrastructure segment is dominating the market. As it is widely used in construction of buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure projects.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.1 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers

Increasing Rapid Industrialization Growing Demand for Welding Materials Companies Profiled

Colfax (ESAB)

Hyundai Welding

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

The Lincoln Electric Company

Ador Fontech Limited

Ador Welding

Air Liquide

Berkenhoff

BOC (The Linde Group) Haynes International





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global solid wires market include,



In May 2022, LS Cable and System invested US$ 26.9 million to develop its Tarboro facility in North Carolina, USA, to produce low and medium-voltage cables. In April 2022, Amedeon provided IMOCA with Nexans aviation quality cables in Fabrice, supplying 2,655 metres of flight cables to meet IMOCA requirements.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global solid wires market growth include Colfax (ESAB), Hyundai Welding, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), The Lincoln Electric Company, Ador Fontech Limited, Ador Welding, Air Liquide, Berkenhoff, BOC (The Linde Group), and Haynes International, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global solid wires market based on material type, end user and region



Global Solid Wires Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Material Type



Carbon Steel



Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Global Solid Wires Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End User



Construction and Infrastructure



Automotive



Aerospace



Manufacturing and Fabrication



Oil and Gas



Shipbuilding

Electronics and Electrical

Global Solid Wires Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region



North America Solid Wires Market









Canada



Latin America Solid Wires Market





Brazil





Mex



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Solid Wires Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Solid Wires Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Solid Wires Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Solid Wires Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Solid Wires Report:



What will be the market value of the global solid wires market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global solid wires market?

What are the market drivers of the global solid wires market?

What are the key trends in the global solid wires market?

Which is the leading region in the global solid wires market?

What are the major companies operating in the global solid wires market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global solid wires market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and theto support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

