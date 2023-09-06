Rising Incidence Of Eye Disorders Spurs Demand For Ocular Implants Worldwide

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Ocular Implants Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:



Based on Product, the market is studied across Corneal Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Intraocular Lens, Ocular Prosthesis, and Orbital Implants. The Ocular Prosthesis is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Aesthetic Purpose, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drug Delivery, Glaucoma Surgery, and Oculoplasty. The Age-Related Macular Degeneration is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Clinics, Hospitals, and Specialty Eye Institutes. The Specialty Eye Institutes is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period. Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing incidence of eye disorders globally

Growing number of patients opting for ophthalmic surgeries Rising awareness regarding glaucoma by government and non-government organizations

Restraints

Frequent product recalls

Opportunities



Availability of technologically advanced ocular devices Emerging foon online education programs for eye disorders

Challenges

Time-consuming regulatory approvals

Companies Mentioned



Alcon Inc.

Allergan by Abbvie Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Glaukos Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Morcher GmbH

Novartis AG

Ophtec BV STAAR Surgical Company

