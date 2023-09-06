3D Printed Insoles Market To Attain A Double-Digit Growth By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "3D Printed Insoles Market Size, Share, Growth, Statistics Analysis Report, By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores, Pharmacy), By Material (Rubber, Foam, Gel), By Application (Sports, Medical, Personal) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , the global 3D printed insoles market size is projected to rise at a double-digit growth rate by 2032 owing to rising cases of metatarsalgia in the population. The need for orthotic insoles is one of the best treatment alternatives for metatarsalgia. Also, the emergence of 3D printing insoles has opened new avenues for market development. The 3D printed insoles market growth is supplemented by the high prevalence of chronic foot diseases in the population. In other instances, lack of physical activity and pursuit of a sedentary lifestyle ultimately propels the need for medical treatment in the urban population. Therefore, 3D printing technologies contribute significantly to developing orthotic insole products. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Segmentation Overview:

The global 3D printed insoles market segmentation comprises sales channel, material, application, and region. Foam materials dominated in the past and remain prominent, attributing to the growing demand and popularity. Regarding application, the medical segment dominates the 3D printed insoles market throughout the forecast period.

North America is the leading market due to the availability of a large consumer base with lifestyle changes in population. The development and launch of innovative products are projected to trigger significant development in the U.S. Asia Pacific is the second leading market, attributed to the surging cases of metatarsalgia, especially in the rural geriatric population. Besides, the 3D printing industry is flourishing in Asia, showing remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In its recent article, '3 Best Insoles for Concrete-Tested & Approved by Top Podiatrists', Upstep shared its three best products, namely 'Upstep on My Feet All Day, ProlaT-100 ELITE, and Superfast Green Insoles' that have been well received by its users and also recommended by Podiatrists.

In 2023, researchers at the Swiss Institute of Technology Zurich, Federal Laboratory for Materials Testing and Research (EMPA), and Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) designed 3D printed insoles for patients and athletes to monitor the progress of therapy and training.

3D Printed Insoles Market Report Highlights:

The global 3D printed insoles market growth will double by 2032.

The growing prevalence of sports-related injuries among athletes and sports professionals is expected to contribute to market development in the forthcoming years.

By sales channel, foam dominated the material segment in 2022.

By application, the medical segment dominated in 2022 and is projected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years.

North America is a dominant market for 3D printed insoles owing to the adoption of 3D printing technologies and a growing geriatric population.

Some of the prominent players in the 3D printed insoles market include Arize, Aetrex Worldwide Voxel8, Ortho Baltic, Zoles, Upstep, SUPERFEET, The Lake Orthotics, Xfeet, AiFeet, PODFO, Wiivv Wearables, SUNfeet, and eSUN 3D Printing.

3D Printed Insoles Market Segmentation:

3D Printed Insoles Market, By Sales Channel (2023-2032)



Online Stores

Retail Stores Pharmacy

3D Printed Insoles Market, By Material (2023-2032)



Rubber

Foam Gel

3D Printed Insoles Market, By Application (2023-2032)



Sports

Medical Personal

3D Printed Insoles Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

