Increasing Prevalence Of Sore Throat And Throat Infections Driving The Global Throat Lozenges Market 2023-2030

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Throat Lozenges Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:



Based on Ingredient Type, the market is studied across Menthol Throat Lozenges and Non-Menthol Throat Lozenges. The Menthol Throat Lozenges is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Compressed Lozenges, Hard Candy Lozenges, and Soft Lozenges. The Compressed Lozenges is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Usage, the market is studied across Antibacterial Lozenges and Pharmaceutical Lozenges. The Antibacterial Lozenges is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy. The Online Pharmacy is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Cough & Cold, Throat Diseases, and Throat Soreness. The Throat Soreness is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period. Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The report answers questions such as:

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing prevalence of sore throat and throat infections

Rising consumer awareness toward oral care and hygiene Improvements in product packaging and promotional activities

Restraints

Short-term health impact of using throat lozenges

Opportunities



Development of advanced product portfolios with novel formulations Growing consumer preference for online pharmaceutical channels

Challenges

Stringent product approval process

Companies Mentioned



Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Dabur India Limited

Doetsch Grether AG

Ernest Jackson Ltd.

Gepach International

GSK PLC

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Mondelez Global LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Group

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

