TUCSON, AZ, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rose Academies is pleased to announce that they encourage students to join their esports teams to enjoy time with friends and play games competitively. These leagues are designed to help students hone their skills and find common ground with other students for a well-rounded education.
Rose Academies welcomes students of all skill levels to their esports teams, where students compete in varigames against students from other area schools. Students can choose games like Rocket League, Rainbow 6, Halo: Infinite, Brawlhalla, Minecraft, and Chess. When students attend high school, education isn't the only thing they should foon for a successful high school experience. Extracurricular activities ensure students enjoy their high school years and can acquire new friendships and skills that prove invaluable throughout life.
Rose Academies features a full schedule of esports activities for the fall. Students entering the school can explore their options and choose whether they enjoy playing games with the esports team. This extracurricular activity promises to provide students with everything they need to enjoy their high school experience to the fullest.
Anyone interested in learning about the available esports teams can find out more by visiting the Rose Academies website or calling 1-520-797-4884.
About Rose Academies: Rose Academies is a network of charter schools serving the Tucson area, giving students the best opportunities to grow and thrive personally and academically. The schools offer an extensive curriculum to prepare students for the future, numerextracurricular activities, and more for a well-rounded education. They aim to prepare students for whatever the future may hold.
