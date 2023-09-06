Catholic Charities Atlanta Names Four New Board Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CCA New Board Members Our Board is comprised community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance through supportive services for vulnerable populations in the greater Atlanta community” - VaneRussell, CEO of Catholic Charities AtlantaATLANTA, GA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) is pleased to announce four new Board Members: George Koenig, Brian Monaghan, Chuck Ristau and Besty Palmer.“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance through supportive services for vulnerable populations in the greater Atlanta community” said VaneRussell CEO of Catholic Charities Atlanta.“We are excited and grateful to these community leaders for putting their talent, expertise, and energy to further CCA's mission.”
George Koenig, founder of the Koenig Law Group, P.C. is a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and The Catholic University of America, ColumSchool of Law.
Brian Monaghan is Executive Managing Director with Industrial Brokerage Services at Cushman & Wakefield. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
Chuck Ristau, a certified public accountant, is Chief Financial Officer at OneDigital. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton.
Betsy Palmer is the Chief Marketing Officer at Corebridge Financial. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
Catholic Charities Atlanta provides transformative services that empower families to overcome barriers and achieve self-sufficiency.
Amy Sanislo
Catholic Charities Atlanta
+1 470-970-9637
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107017940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.