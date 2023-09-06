UN weather agency: 2023 summer hottest ever recorded

(MENAFN) The UN’s weather agency declared on Wednesday that summer of this year was the hottest ever registered.



"It was the hottest August on record – by a large margin – and the second hottest ever month after July 2023," as stated by the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as well as EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.



"The northern hemisphere just had a summer of extremes," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas stated in a report, referring to the wildfires and the heat waves.



"In the southern hemisphere Antarctic sea ice extent was literally off the charts, and the global sea surface temperature was once again at a new record," he continued.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on his side, declared: "Our planet has just endured a season of simmering – the hottest summer on record," and warned against the "climate breakdown."



"Scientists have long warned what our fossil fuel addiction will unleash," he continued and recommended presidents to take measures and find resolutions.

