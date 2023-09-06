Sri Lanka to start new investigation into claims of 2019 Easter bombings

(MENAFN) The Sri Lankan administration has declared that it is going to start a new probe into the claims made by informers in a video screened by a British TV channel around the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which murdered hundreds of people.



Talking in parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara stated that the Cabinet has suggested establishing a special parliamentary committee to probe the claims, a regional English declared.



In a statement, a TV channel alleged that it had "exclusive interviews with high-placed whistleblowers" who said that some Sri Lankan administration officials were deceitful in the fatal bombings.



Nanayakkara also stated that the administration might look for global help to investigate the TV Channel allegations.



"It is common practice for Channel 4 to publish such videos close to United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) sessions held in Geneva," the minister was cited as saying.



Nevertheless, he further mentioned that the claims "must" be probed.

