Curis To Present At Upcoming Healthcare Conferences In September

The H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11 – 13, 2023. Presentation details are as follows:



Format: Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:30am ET

The 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference being held September 26 – 28, 2023. Presentation details are as follows:



Format: Panel Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:10am ET

Webcasts will be available on the Curis website at



in the 'Investors' section.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, emavusertib (CA-4948). Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other B cell malignancies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, and the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at .



SOURCE Curis, Inc.