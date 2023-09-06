Rumble Cloud Launches Beta Release

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM ), announced the launch of the beta release of Rumble Cloud, ahead of the company's schedule. This launch marks a major milestone in creating a new infrastructure highway that will support the free and open internet.

The Rumble Cloud will serve the significant share of the cloud market that is disenfranchised by Big Tech's censorship, as well as the significant share that is disenfranchised by Big Tech's unfair pricing and lock-in strategies.

As part of its mission to protect a free and open internet, Rumble went public in late 2022, raising substantial capital to invest in content acquisition and build out independent infrastructure. Since then, Rumble and its growing team of world-class engineers have been actively building out infrastructure to support the company's high-growth video and streaming business. With the infrastructure in place to support its massive video requirements, Rumble is in a unique position to sell the excess capacity from this infrastructure into the cloud market while taking advantage of the economies of scale.

Rumble Cloud will provide its beta customers with a robust portfolio of modern cloud services on the latest hardware and technologies. Its offerings will include cloud compute services such as virtual machines and Kubernetes, storage services including block and object storage, and networking services with load balancers and a virtual private cloud. The Rumble Cloud Beta Partner program will enable partners to enjoy the benefits of Rumble Cloud, provide critical feedback, and work side by side with top Rumble engineers.

“In my opinion, the Rumble Cloud is one of the most overlooked opportunities with Rumble,“ said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.“Building the Cloud is critical to Rumble's core video business, but also creates enormopportunity to tap into our excess capacity and sell it to a new customer base.”

If you are interested in joining the Rumble Cloud Beta Partner Program, please apply via r umble.cloud .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the inteto its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: .