Hamilton Simulator Passes One Million Visits

Average Session Time: 20.8 Minutes

In the top 10% of experiences on the Roblox platform Rating: 97%

“Hamilton has set the bar once again, as not only the first Broadway production brought to Roblox, but one that became an instant viral hit on the platform. We are ecstatic about these early metrics for Hamilton Simulator, particularly the Average Session Time and Overall Rating, which surpass the benchmarks for top Roblox experiences. The community response confirms what we've always believed - this story, these characters, this music have universal appeal. When translated well for a new audience, Hamilton proves to be as captivating as ever,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League.

Hamilton Simulator is available to play now, exclusively on Roblox. To join the adventure, create or log into your existing Roblox account and begin your journey here .

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world's largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League's innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.

