Immuneering To Present At The Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference to discuss the company's pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Presentation: September 13, 2023 from 10:10 - 10:50 am ET
The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering's website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .
About Immuneering Corporation Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company's development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit
Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Nugent Communications
617-460-3579
Investor Contacts:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
619-916-7620
or
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
Tags immuneering imrx morganstanley conference IMM-1-104 IMM-6-415
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107017566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.