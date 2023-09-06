Daré Bioscience To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 04:52 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE ), a leader in women's health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the company's President and CEO, will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2023:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date / Time: Monday, September 11, 2023, 1:30 p.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY
Event: 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Panel Presentation
Date / Time: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 9:20 a.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY


About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

Daré's first FDA-approved product, XACIATOTM (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. Daré's portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD) and/or female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD) utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré's full portfolio of women's health product candidates, and Daré's mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit .

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website ( ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré's website.
Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:
Lee Roth / Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
/
646.930.4406

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:
Jake Robison
Evoke Canale

619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.




