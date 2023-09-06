Freestar Announces Its First Chief Revenue Officer

“I am truly excited to join a company that lives by its 'publisher first' mantra, delivering best-in-class monetization technology and unmatched customer service,” said Carver.“I am eager to work with the talented team at Freestar to continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our current and future customers in all aspects of their publishing businesses. This position is a perfect blend of my publisher and ad technology experiences, and I feel humbled that Freestar has selected me to help lead its next chapter of growth. I greatly look forward to leveraging my experience to further elevate an already exceptional team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather to the team as our Chief Revenue Officer. Her appointment underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service to our publishers, expanding our reach, and furthering our leadership position in the industry," added Freestar CEO Kurt Donnell.“Heather's wealth of experience, extensive industry knowledge, and proven leadership make her the perfect person for this role, and we couldn't be more excited to have her join us."

Carver will make her first industry appearance on stage as a keynote speaker at the Prebid Summit on October 23rd in New York, NY.

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestaror email .

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar's team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar's ever-expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. inteusers each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Lauren Goveo

VP, PR Freestar



602.320.5613