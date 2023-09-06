Rani Therapeutics To Participate In September Investor Conferences

H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 11th at 10:30 am E.T.

Format: Formal Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 28th at 8:35 am E.T.

Format: Formal Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcasts for these conferences by visiting the“Events” section of the Rani Therapeutics website. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneinjection or intraveninfusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani is progressing two RaniPill® capsules, the RaniPill®GO and the RaniPill®HC. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.

