St. Peter's Drinks Partners With Nana Pharma Tech To Build Canada's Newest Cannabis Drinks Facility

“Building upon our two pyears in the Canadian market, we are pleased with the most recent successes that we have enjoyed with the Green Monké brand, including a Top 10 sales position in Ontario on the launch of our Tropical Cit10mg THC + 20 mg CBD Happy Soda, the launch of our co-branded Cookies x Green Monké drinks in July, and record sales out of British Columbia. To continue to grow the Green Monké brand, we needed to have more control over the manufacturing and supply of our drinks. In Nana Pharma, we have found an ideal partner, who embodies our three fundamental organizing principles: insist on high quality, great-tasting beverages; provide best-in-class customer service; and, always use recyclable packaging. This new partnership allowsto use just-in-time printed cans that have an even higher rate of recyclability, making our drinks even more attractive to our target market. We are extremely excited to see how much farther we can grow the Green Monké brand now that we have control over the supply of our drinks and we are working in partnership with Nana Pharma,” stated Pat Gleeson, CEO of Saint Peter's.

The canning line and related equipment installed at Nana Pharma is expandable and adaptable to better positionto react to the high growth and customer demand for more production. We are looking to replicate this business model in select U.S. states to address the lack of cannabis beverage-making infrastructure in the individual states. This business model works best with a trusted local partner, like Nana Pharma, who is an efficient and proven cannabis operating company.

As Jean-Christophe Parisien-LaSalle, the President of Nana Pharma, commented,“Quebec has a storied history of making world-leading adult beverages. We are extremely proud of Nana Pharma's role continuing this history and trail-blazing into cannabis drinks, which all projections indicate will win a significant share of the adult beverage market over the next five years. We believe that the Green Monké lineup of drinks represents the quality, taste and values we look for in partnering with a brand. Green Monké, with over five years of history as an infused beverage company, has high brand recognition, a quality product and respected management with whom we are proud to be working. With our production coming online, we are excited to provide consistent and dependable supply of Green Monké product to the regulated dispensaries across Canada that have been craving more!”