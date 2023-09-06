Onconova Therapeutics To Participate At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova”, the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

Presentation Details

Date/Time:

Monday, September 11, 2023, available on-line beginning at 7:00 AM ET Speaker: Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO Investor Access: Webcast Link 1X1 meetings The Onconova Management Team will be available for 1X1 meetings during the conference. Those interested in requesting a meeting should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

The presentation can be viewed here or on the“Corporate Events and Presentations” section of the Onconova website and will be archived for 90 days.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company's product candidates include proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova's novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 combination trial with the estrogen blocker, letrozole, in advanced endometrial cancer (NCT05705505 ). Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib and letrozole in additional indications.

Onconova's product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer (NCT04263090 ), a Phase 2 program evaluating oral or IV rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamcell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bull(RDEB-associated SCC (NCT03786237 , NCT04177498 ), and a Phase 2 trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma (NCT05764395 ).

For more information, please visit .

Company Contact:

Mark Guerin

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

267-759-3680





Investor Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200







Tags Onconova ONTX narazaciclib rigosertib HCW Global Inv Conf