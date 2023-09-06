Barrett Mooney, Ageagle Chairman And Ceo, Featured On Varney & Co. On Fox Business News

Broadcast live from the floor of the Exhibit Hall at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas and aired nationally on the FOX Business Channel, Mooney discussed the reasons why AgEagle's new eBee TM VISION drone, the next generation in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance unmanned aerial systems, is a much more cost-effective solution for aiding U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in monitoring, detecting and preventing illegal activity along the U.S. border.

Providing critical market-open coverage (9AM-12PM ET), Varney & Co.is among the highest rated programs in business news and breaks down the latest in financial news and political headlines. To view a replay of the interview with Mooney, please go to: #.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations Email:

Media Email:

Attachment

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.