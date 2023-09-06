American Psychedelic Practitioners Association Retains The Daschle Group As Government Affairs Counsel

Since its inception, APPA has met with policymakers in thegovernment to talk about practitioners and the psychedelic-assisted therapy model. By working with The Daschle Group, APPA is taking a major step forward in the government relations conversation, educating members of Congress on the issues that are of the utmost importance to APPA's members.

“Because psychedelic-assisted therapy is fundamentally different from existing practices, we have to take an active role in ensuring that it is regulated in a way that facilitates smooth implementation within the healthcare system,” said APPA's Director of Government Affairs, Hadas Alterman.“APPA has established itself as an organization that more traditional institutions trust as a resource as they begin to consider how they might implement these groundbreaking therapies. This partnership with The Daschle Group offers our team a distinct advantage as we begin to propose clear solutions and guidance to policymakers and other associations.”

The partnership with the Daschle Group follows APPA providing expert commentary to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its preliminary guidelines on the clinical investigation of psychedelic drugs and therapies. With the practice guidelines at the forefront, APPA recently published the psychedelic industry's first-ever professional practice guidelines for psychedelic-assisted therapy. These guidelines, developed and published alongside BrainFutures, aim to set a benchmark for practitioners in this emerging clinical field as informed by existing clinical research and expert consensus. APPA is continuing its momentum, developing relationships with key government legislators as it solidifies the organization as the go-to resource on the administration of psychedelic-assisted therapies and the medicalization process.



“APPA is uniquely positioned to harmonize the implementation of psychedelic therapy into the medical model with its vast body of research and expertise that support best practices and patient safety,” said Charlie Panfil, Public Policy Advisor of The Daschle Group.“Innovations in healthcare, like psychedelic-assisted therapy, always pose complex regulatory questions that must be answered with the right policy solutions to build the best infrastructure for safe, high-quality patient care. We are excited to work with APPA to achieve their goals for thehealthcare system.”

About APPA

The American Psychedelic Practitioners Association (APPA) exists to integrate psychedelics into thehealthcare system and ensure safe access for all who can benefit from these treatments. APPA brings together and celebrates) the diverse voices of our community, while building consenaround the infrastructure needed for the psychedelic ecosystem to thrive. This includes establishing, as a community, the range of standards of care that will ensure quality care and allow for broad, equitable access. The APPA community will also develop core competencies for an accreditation program; a supervisor matching program; and a system of accountability to establish PAT as a reliable therapy. This will ensure its safe adoption and application throughout the country. Through ongoing events, connectivity and training and up-to-date resources, we're establishing APPA as an inclusive community to share knowledge, clarify, and foster pivotal conversations. Learn more at appa-us.

About The Daschle Group

Led by former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, The Daschle Group provides strategic counsel, political intelligence, advocacy, and media consulting services to select clients with whom we collaborate to develop and implement strategies with a proven record of success. Senator Daschle and his team work collaboratively with clients to identify ambitistrategic objectives at the state, federal, and international governing levels and develop comprehensive and detailed plans to implement clients' strategies and reach their objectives. We help clients build and manage extensive advisory teams in the U.S. and around the world to ensure consistency, maximize impact, and reduce overall costs.

Contact:

APPA

Nick Opich



APPA Website