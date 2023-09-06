Quick Intervention Saves Saudi Lady From Fatal Heart Leak

Cardiac surgeons at Al A(eastern Saudi Arabia) managed to stop leakage in the mitral valve of a Saudi lady.

Saudi Health reported that a medical team at Prince Sultan Cardiac Center on 31st August successfully treated the case using catheterization to close the valve.

After completing clinical, laboratory, and X-ray examinations, symptoms of valve leakage were found and catheterization was considered to close the leakage in a prosthetic heart valve, which had been installed in the patient since childhood.

After surgery, the patient was moved to the inpatient department pending recovery.