Quick Intervention Saves Saudi Lady From Fatal Heart Leak

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info) Two-hour surgery stops leak in prosthetic heart valve:
Cardiac surgeons at Al A(eastern Saudi Arabia) managed to stop leakage in the mitral valve of a Saudi lady.
Saudi Health reported that a medical team at Prince Sultan Cardiac Center on 31st August successfully treated the case using catheterization to close the valve.
After completing clinical, laboratory, and X-ray examinations, symptoms of valve leakage were found and catheterization was considered to close the leakage in a prosthetic heart valve, which had been installed in the patient since childhood.
After surgery, the patient was moved to the inpatient department pending recovery.
