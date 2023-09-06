Jnana Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences



Citi's 18 th Annual BioPharma Conference , September 6-7, 2023, Boston. Joanne Kotz, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, and Doug Pagán, CFO and COO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:50 p.m. ET on September 7.



Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference , September 11-13, 2023, New York. Joanne Kotz, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, will present a company overview at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 11. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.



Stifel Virtual I&I Day , September 19-20, 2023. Joanne Kotz, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, and George Vratsanos, M.D., F.A.C.R., CMO and Head of R&D, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET on September 20.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference , September 26-28, 2023, New York. Joanne Kotz, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, will present a company overview at 3:35 p.m. ET on September 27. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.



About Jnana Therapeutics

Jnana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its next-generation RAPID chemoproteomics platform to discover medicines for highly validated, challenging-to-drug targets to treat diseases with high unmet needs. Jnana is focused on developing first- and best-in-class therapies to treat a wide range of diseases, including rare diseases, immune-mediated diseases, and cancer. Jnana's wholly owned lead program, JNT-517, which targets an allosteric site on the phenylalanine transporter SLC6A19, is a potential first-in-class oral approach for the treatment of PKU, a rare genetic metabolic disease. Located in Boston, Jnana brings together scientific leaders in small molecule drug discovery and development, a highly experienced management team, and the backing of leading life science investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, RA Capital Management, Polaris Partners, Versant Ventures, Avalon Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, and AbbVie Ventures. For more information, please visit and followon Twitter/X and LinkedIn .