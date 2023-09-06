Rewalk Robotics Ltd. To Present Virtually At H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

The presentation will be available via webcast on Monday, September 11, 2023 starting at 7:00 AM EDT and can be accessed through the following link: . ReWalk will also post this link on the Investors section of our website at rewalkwhere it will be available on-demand for 90 days.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions. Alter G® is a registered trademark of AlterG, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

