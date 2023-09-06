Jsg Builds Powerhouse For Cloud First, Generative Ai & Ecosystem Forward Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
JSG Provides Unique Services and Programs for an Increasingly Connected and Diverse Tech Industry With the infusion of such seasoned professionals, we are even better poised to navigate the rapid industry changes. Our clients can now harness the profound experience of these industry titans.” - JSchijns, CEO, JSGOCEAN RIDGE, FLORIDA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As a transformative force in the tech realm, JSG , the leading ecosystem acceleration firm in the technology industry, has strategically expanded its senior leadership team, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation. JSG has long been known to get ahead of trends in the industry. Today, in a world that requires more complex but simplified solutions for vendors' and partners' go-to-market strategies, they are once again doubling down on talent to ensure their clients' needs are met.
"The channel ecosystem is evolving at an unprecedented rate, and JSG stands right at the cusp of this transformation. With the infusion of such seasoned professionals into our leadership, we are more poised than ever to navigate these rapid changes. Distributors, vendors, partners, and customers can now harness the profound experience these industry titans bring, ensuring they remain not just relevant but pioneering in their respective fields," expressed JSchijns, CEO of JSG.
These five industry powerhouses are not just additions but extensions to JSG's commitment to providing unparalleled value to its clients.
Introducing the following executive additions to JSG:
.Kathleen Martin: Kathleen, our SVP of Communities, is set to make waves in tech industry relations while amplifying our commitment to diversity and community. Under her guidance, JSG clients can expect a tech world that is more inclusive and synergistic.
.Leona Kral: Now onboard as the SVP of Alliances & Influencers, Leona is all set to drive transformative ecosystem solutions that deliver substantial results, ensuring that JSG's clients always stay ahead in their domains.
.Lynne Thornton: Lynne, as the SVP of Channel Activation, brings deep insights into leadership and management activation and the SaaS landscape, bolstering JSG's channel strategies to offer unmatched advantages to its clients.
.Kathy Amro: As the SVP of Marketing Services, Kathy excels in devising ground-breaking marketing solutions, promising JSG clients a compelling business impact with exceptional ROI.
.Laura Steward: Joining JSG as the Vice President of Business Strategy and Channel Enablement, Laura brings her multi-state MSP experience to channel enablement. She bridges the gap between ecosystem and partner and brings to JSG clients a wealth of experience that ensures they reach their zenith no matter what side of the channel they are in.
"As demonstrated in our most recent TSD (Technology Services Distributor) and GenAI reports (conducted by ANS Group in conjunction with JSG), the channel is evolving at a previously unseen rate of change. The trends noted in these reports point to a seismic shift in the channel's go-to-market activities, driven by an uptick in ecosystem partnerships, community engagement, co-selling and influencer strategies, changing marketing landscape, and digital sales enablement. As a result, the ecosystem players are evolving and need help to ensure they evolve with the highest efficacy and ROI on their efforts. Adding these industry veterans ensures JSG continues to serve our industry and delivers above industry standard return on investment across our consulting, sales, marketing, and research divisions," said Meredith Caram, President of JSG.
