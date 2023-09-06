Global Coalition On Aging Finds Chronic Kidney Disease A Troubling Blind Spot Among Chronic Diseases In The Us

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As societies get older, chronic kidney disease is growing as a cause of death. Yet, there is a disturbing lack of attention, even among those at higher risk. The medical community and policy makers must come together to increase testing capabilities and drive awareness of this preventable and fast-growing disease.”” - Michael Hodin, CEO of the Global Coalition on AgingNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) - The World's Leading Business Voice on Aging - today announced the release of its survey on chronic kidney disease,“The Chronic Imperative Study .” The survey found that chronic kidney disease is a major blind spot for most Americans despite the disease impacting 250,000 lives a year and growing due to its alignment with the growing older adult population.
“Chronic kidney disease is a serichallenge to healthy aging,” said Michael Hodin, CEO of the Global Coalition on Aging.“The medical community and policy makers must come together to increase testing capabilities and drive awareness of this preventable and fast-growing disease.”
As part of the UN/WHO Decade of Healthy Ageing, the Global Coalition on Aging surveyed 1,000 Americans over the age of 18 on their understanding of and perceptions towards chronic kidney disease. Most notably, the survey found:
1. Only 9% of people have explored chronic kidney disease and 58% were not familiar with the disease at all, despite the general high usage of the intefor medical information and high levels of regular doctor visits.
2. Never-the-less, more than half (56%) were concerned with managing chronic kidney disease if diagnosed with it.
3. Respondents over 60, where there is the greatest impact of the disease, were less familiar with chronic kidney disease than younger respondents, even though they're more likely to see a doctor twice a year.
“As a member of the Global Coalition on Aging and in our capacity as life science company motivated to develop solutions that help, treat or potentially even cure diseases, we look forward to taking these important insights and using them with GCOA to help better inform patients, caregivers, and the healthcare community as well as society at large” said Dr. Michael Devoy, Chief Medical Officer, Bayer Pharmaceuticals.“Chronic kidney disease is growing in prevalence across aging societies in the U.S. and elsewhere. Much more can be done to raise awareness that will lead to addressing the disease before it is too late while saving lives, improving patient care quality, enabling healthier aging, and better managing health systems costs.”
The Global Coalition on Aging detailed several steps that should be taken to build awareness and increase prevention:
.Create roundtable discussions of relevant stakeholders, including patients, caregivers and physicians.
.Include chronic kidney disease in blood screenings and other prevention actions
.Utilize social media and personal networks to spread awareness.
.Build Chronic Kidney Disease information and risk attention to health programs of age-friendly cities, integrated care approaches and long-term care settings.
.Work with employers to develop communication awareness for employees and their families.
About the Global Coalition on Aging
The Global Coalition on Aging aims to reshape how global leaders approach and prepare for the 21st century's profound shift in population aging. GCOA uniquely brings together global corporations across industry sectors with common strategic interests in aging populations, a comprehensive and systemic understanding of aging, and an optimistic view of its impact. Through research, public policy analysis, advocacy, and strategic communications, GCOA is advancing innovative solutions and working to ensure global aging is a path for fiscally sustainable economic growth, social value creation and wealth enhancement.
For more information, visit:
Danny O'Keefe
Global Coalition on Aging
+1 917-565-3001
emailhere
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107017504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.