Id R&D Introduces Frictionless Voice Biometrics For Securing Access To Chatgpt

IDVoice® integrates with ChatGPT voice controls to authenticate users while they're speaking to the chatbot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ID R&D, an award-winning provider of AI-based voice biometrics and liveness detection, today announced that it is demonstrating IDVoice® for ChatGPT for the first time at Voice & AI , the leading conference for natural language and generative AI, taking place September 5-7 in Washington, D.C. The solution applies frictionless voice biometrics to secure access to a speech-enabled ChatGPT chat session. As applications for verbal chatbots proliferate, securing access from unauthorized users is becoming an increasingly common requirement. IDVoice performs speaker verification in the background while the user is speaking, avoiding added friction for authorized users.

“We're so pleased to be demonstrating this exciting new capability for the first time at the premier conversational AI event,” said Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-Founder of ID R&D.“Verbal communication with chatbots will soon become commonplace, and securing chatbot sessions from unauthorized access-without burdening users with added friction-will make chatbots that much more useful for a variety of applications that warrant added security.”

IDVoice for ChatGPT works by integrating its speaker verification and liveness detection technology with ChatGPT voice control extensions. When a previously enrolled user speaks to ChatGPT, their speech is biometrically authenticated and converted to text that is then entered as chat text in the ChatGPT mobile app. If an unauthorized person attempts to communicate with the bot, IDVoice speaker verification biometrically rejects them and prevents the chat entry. The demonstration shows how voice biometrics can make access to AI-powered chat applications far more secure in a way that is transparent to authorized users.

ID R&D recently announced a first-place finish in VoxCeleb 2023, a global speaker recognition challenge that evaluates and ranks the performance of voice biometrics algorithms for authenticating speech“in the wild”--in noisy environments without the need for passphrases.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 70 countries. ID R&D's solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at .

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,800 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at .

ID R&D

ID R&D

emailhere

Visiton social media:

LinkedIn