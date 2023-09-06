Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co. Announces The Acquisition Of Bg Outdoor Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co. and BG Outdoor Services, LLC Join Forces
Sterling, VA-based Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co. acquired the irrigation services division of BG Outdoor Services, furthering their industry leadership position. This combination of award-winning organizations will offer a new scale of service for both companies' customers and foster our continued expansion into new markets in the DC Metro region.” - Steve Battiston, President, Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co.STERLING, VA, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co. is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Irrigation Services Division of BG Outdoor Services, LLC (formerly Bio Green Outdoor Services), effective August 1, 2023. This acquisition furthers Hydro-Tech's position as one of the area's largest irrigation services companies, augmented by the folding of BG Outdoor Services' professional management, installation and customer service teams into the organization.
The company will operate as Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co., focusing on delivering the highest level of customer service and a full range of residential and commercial irrigation, landscape lighting and drainage installation and maintenance services to customers throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Our commitment to excellence extends to our investment in our people, systems and communications, including our online service scheduling portal, state-of-the-art field service management software and our fully staffed phone support team who dispatch our technicians to solve customer issues on a timely basis. We're proud of the dedication and work ethic of our Irrigation Association-certified, experienced technical teams who provide new system installations, repairs, and annual service plans (spring turn-ons, summer assessments, winterization services and backflow testing).
“We are excited to welcome BG Outdoor Services to the Hydro-Tech family ,” said Steve Battiston, President of Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co.“This combination of award-winning organizations will offer a new scale of service for both companies' customers and foster our continued expansion into new markets in the DC Metro region.”
“This acquisition will benefit the combined organization and our customers,” said Steve Schrader, President of BG Outdoor Service, LLC.“Our customers will benefit from the combined experience and expertise of our two teams, along with service enhancements, such as the ability to self-schedule annual service plan appointments .”
About Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co.
Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Co. is the premier provider of irrigation services in the DC Metro area. Our mission is to provide a level of quality, commitment and customer service that will exceed your expectations. Hydro-Tech has been locally owned and operated since 1991 and specializes in residential, commercial and athletic irrigation systems, with nearly 20,000 customers in the DC Metro area. Our designers and managers are certified through the Irrigation Association of America, and we service the entire DC Metro area.
About BG Outdoor Services, LLC
BG Outdoor Services provided a full range of services that enhance outdoor living spaces for residents of the Northern Virginia area. BG Outdoor Services offers lawn sprinkler systems installation and irrigation systems servicing, outdoor landscape lighting, and downspout/yard drainage solutions. A family-owned and operated company led by the Schrader family, BG Outdoor Services takes pride in providing high-quality services to our clients, and as outdoor enthusiasts, we employ environmentally sensitive approaches to each of our service areas.
Robin Hogan
Bleevit Interactive, LLC
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107017500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.