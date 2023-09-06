Commercial Refrigeration Market To Witness A Surge In Revenue Of Us$ 50.3 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global Commercial Refrigeration Market revenue was US$ 31.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 50.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.2023 to 2031.
Sample of This Strategic Report@-
Due to rising urbanization and an increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, the demand for the global commercial refrigeration market is increasing, creating attractive prospects for industry players. The hypermarkets and supermarkets in the food retail application area would continue to hold the top spot and offer significant growth potential. Additionally, the market's forecast seems positive as a result of the expansion of trade and investment in developing regions.
There is an increasing reliance on processed and frozen foods as a result of the rise in urbanization and the spread of fast-paced lifestyles. According to the study of Astute Analytica, the size of the global frozen food market is anticipated to reach US$ 504.41 billion by 2030. The global commerce in frozen fruits and vegetables has increased by an average of 3.5% per year, reaching a value of US$ 265.13 billion in 2022, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The necessity for effective food preservation and storage has grown as the world's population is predicted to exceed 8.5 billion by 2030. The commercial refrigeration market has been steadily expanding as a result of the spike in demand.
In places including the European Union, North America, and some parts of Asia, environmental rules regarding greenhouse gas emissions have tightened as of 2022. There has been a noticeable trend away from using conventional hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in favor of natural refrigerants like CO2 and hydrocarbons owing to these laws and rising environmental concerns. With a global growth rate of about 9.2% annually, the shift to environmentally friendly refrigeration solutions is gathering momentum. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market for commercial refrigeration will continue to innovate as a result of the move toward environmentally friendly refrigeration technology.
Merchandising Refrigerators Segment Captured About 23.9% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the merchandising refrigerators has emerged as the largest source of revenue in the market. In addition, the segment generated about 23.9% of the market revenue share.
The designs of marketing refrigerators and freezers range greatly, from straightforward, affordable machines to complex, long-lasting machinery. The many types offered by manufacturers are all created to optimize the amount of space for food storage while ensuring simple access to all contents, regardless of bulk. The most popular category of food storage equipment on the market, reach-in commercial refrigerators, are included in this segment.
Food Service Segment Attained About 30.7% of Revenue Share
With over 30.7% of the global commercial refrigeration market, the food service segment holds a commanding revenue share. The widespread use of commercial refrigeration systems in a variety of food service venues, including restaurants, cafes, hotels, and catering companies, is credited with this segment's domination.
Stores like supermarkets, convenience stores, and department stores are opening up more frequently owing to the rising need for basic necessities. This is projected to have a favorable effect on the demand for products used in commercial refrigeration. The U.S. CenBureau, a division of the U.S. Federal Statistical System of Maryland, reported that overall retail and food service sales increased by 12.9% in 2021.
North America and Europe Collectively Contributed the Highest Market Revenue Share
Commercial refrigeration systems are still heavily used in North America and Europe, which have developed markets and strong retail infrastructures. The two continents that consume the most frozen food now are North America and Europe, accounting for 65% of global consumption in 2022.
The need for commercial refrigerators in the region is increasing, which can be attributed to the increase in the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. These stores heavily rely on commercial refrigerators to keep and display a variety of goods, including frozen food, fresh vegetables, and other perishable goods.
The rising acceptance of online food shopping is another factor driving up the price of commercial freezers. Retailers need effective refrigeration solutions to maintain the freshness and safety of perishable items during shipping and storage as more customers choose the convenience of shopping online. The demand for frozen and perishable food products in this region is being driven by growing urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and shifting customer preferences, necessitating the adoption of cutting-edge commercial refrigeration systems.
Competitive Scenario
In order to grow their market share and maintain their competitiveness in the market, players in the commercial refrigeration market have selected acquisition as their primary strategy. Product launches, alliances, and collaboration have also been crucial strategies for the top players in the commercial refrigeration market to increase their market share significantly across the globe.
Access to More Full Detailed Report@-
Top Players in the Market are:
.AHT Cooling Systems GmbH
.Beverage-Air Corporation (Ali S.p.A)
.Daikin Industries, Ltd.
.Electrolux AB
.Haier Inc.
.Hoshizaki Corporation
.Hussmann Corporation
.Lennox International Inc.
.Panasonic Corporation
.Whirlpool Corporation
.Fujimak Corporation
.Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)
.Ingersoll-Rand PLC
.Other Prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The global commercial refrigeration market segmentation focuses on Product Type, System Type, Capacity, Application, and Region.
By Product Type
.Reach-In Refrigeration
.Merchandising Refrigerators
.Prep Refrigeration
.Bar Refrigeration
.Refrigerated Display Cases
.Commercial Ice Machines
.Commercial Ice Cream Freezers
.Commercial Blast Chillers
.Others
By System Type
.Self-contained
.Remotely Operated
By Capacity
.Less than 50 cu. Ft
.50 to 100 cu. Ft
.More than 100 cu. Ft
By Application
.Food Service
.Food & Beverage Retail
.Food & Beverage Distribution/Transportation
.Food & Beverage Production
.Others
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oSouth Korea
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oUAE
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
Download Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come tofrom all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107017499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.