Feminist Founders Podcast Launches Sept. 13Th

New podcast explores the intersection of business and feminism Feminist Founders affirms that it's possible to use business as a catalyst for change, and I hope it helps equity-driven entrepreneurs feel validated and less alone.” - Becky Mollenkamp
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Feminist Founders, a podcast that explores how to build a more just and equitable world through entrepreneurship, premieres Sept. 13 on all major podcast players.
Feminist Founders features entrepreneurs who are changing the business landscape for good. While most business podcasts foon profits and productivity, Feminist Founders tackles topics like anti-capitalist branding, consent-based marketing, rest as liberation, and matriarchal business structures.
Becky Mollenkamp, the host of Feminist Founders, is an intersectional feminist business coach for values-driven entrepreneurs. Prior to her 10-year coaching career, she spent nearly 20 years as a journalist.
“Challenging business norms can feel lonely because most experts preach that prioritizing people over profits is wrong or impossible,” Mollenkamp says.“Feminist Founders affirms that it's possible to use business as a catalyst for change, and I hope it helps equity-driven entrepreneurs feel validated and less alone.”
Season 1 guests include liberatory business strategist Toi Smith, feminist marketing expert Kelly Diels, the founders of a female-centered and BIPOC/LGBT+ allied workspace, rest coach Jordan Maney, accomplished tech founder Andrea Breanna, and more.
