Insecticides Market | Revenue Analysis With Regional Demands And Future Growth Potential

The insecticides industry is a segment of the larger agrochemical industry that specializes in the production and distribution of chemical compounds

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Organophosphate insecticides hold nearly 30% market share in the global insecticides market by types. Organophosphate insecticides are widely used owing to their multiple applications such as fumigant, systemic or contact insecticide. Many large-sized companies such as DOW, Syngenta, and BASF manufacture Organophosphate insecticides via trade names - Lorsban, Dursban, Curacron and others. The high demand and ready availability are the factors driving the consumption of the Organophosphate insecticides globally.

Key aspects of the insecticides industry include:

Types of Insecticides: There are several types of insecticides, including organophosphates, pyrethroids, neonicotinoids, carbamates, and biological insecticides. Each type has its own mode of action and target pests.

Market Size: The global insecticides market is substantial, driven by the need to protect agricultural crops from insect damage. Market size and growth depend on factors such as weather conditions, pest prevalence, and regulatory changes.

Namely Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticide is also widely used, as it is a broad-spectrum insecticide, stable under direct exposure to sunlight and requires minimum usage to control insects. These benefits are cumulatively adding to the growth/consumption of Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticides. The global insecticides market, however, faces many restraints; for instance, environmental and health-related regulations.

Agricultural Use: The agricultural sector is the largest consumer of insecticides. Farmers use insecticides to protect crops from pests like aphids, caterpillars, and beetles, which can damage or destroy crops.

Public Health: Insecticides are also used in public health efforts to control disease vectors like mosquitoes (which carry diseases such as malaria and Zika virus) and ticks (which can transmit Lyme disease).

Residential and Commercial Use: Insecticides are commonly used in homes, gardens, and commercial establishments to manage pests like ants, cockroaches, and termites.

Cereals & Grains is the principal crop type category, which leads in insecticide consumption (both in terms of value and volume) through 2020. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the dominant market with nearly 40% market share, as cereals and grains' production is significantly high in countries such as China and India.

Environmental Concerns: The insecticides industry has faced scrutiny and regulation due to concerns about the environmental impact of these chemicals. Some insecticides have been associated with negative effects on non-target organisms, including pollinators like bees, and there have been concerns about pesticide residue in food.

Regulations and Safety: Governments around the world regulate the production, sale, and use of insecticides to ensure their safe and responsible application. This includes setting maximum residue limits (MRLs) for pesticide residues in food.

The global insecticides market, however, faces many restraints; for instance, environmental and health-related regulations. Recently, i.e., in September 2014, a new regulation banned the production of Chlorpyrifos insecticide as it was found to be harmful to children. Regulatory control on synthetic insecticides is paving the way of increased usage of bio insecticides in agriculture.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts aim to develop safer and more environmentally friendly insecticides, as well as alternative pest management methods like integrated pest management (IPM) and biological control.

Sustainability: There is growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly pest management practices to reduce the reliance on chemical insecticides. This includes the use of natural predators, crop rotation, and the development of pest-resistant crop varieties.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Insecticides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2020", the global Market is expected to garner $16.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The Asia-Pacific regional market held over 44% of the total global insecticides' market in terms of value in the year 2013.

Market Players: The insecticides industry includes several major global players like Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, and FMC Corporation, along with numersmaller companies and manufacturers.

Companies operating in this market foon product launches as part of their growth strategy; for instance, in the U.S., DOW Agroscience and Bayer Cropscience launched new insecticides, namely, Sequoia, Closerand Sivanto. Key companies profiled in the report are BASF, Bayer AG, DOW Agriscience LLC, Syngenta AG, Cheminova A/S, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nufarm Ltd, E.I Du Pont de Numerand Company and Monsanto.

