Asia Markets Mixed Wednesday
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil production cuts to the end of the year.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index hurtled higher 204.26 points, or 0.6%, to 33,241.02, to record an eighth straight day of gains.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gave up 6.93 points to 18,449.98.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property stocks surged, with Evergrande leading the charge, soaring by more than 70%.
Australia lost ground, after the country recorded a 2.1% year-on-year growth in its second-quarter gross domestic product, slightly higher than expectations from economists polled by Reuters.
Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday it will extend its cut of one million barrels per day until the end of December, while Russia said it will reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day.
In other markets
The CSI 300 fell 8.29 points, or 0.2%, to 3,812.03.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index retreated 53.45 points, or 0.3%, to 16,738.16.
In Singapore, the Straits Times faltered 3.95 points, or 0.1%, to 3,222.88.
In Korea, the Kospi index slipped 18.84 points, or 0.7%, to 2,563.34.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 9.59 points, or 0.1%, to 11,427.66.
In Australia, the ASX 200 gave back 57.23 points, or 0.8%, to 7,257.05.
