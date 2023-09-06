U.S. Sees Progress In Counteroffensive, Wants To Make Sure Ukraine Has What It Needs - Blinken

Blinken told this to journalists in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

He said that first of all, he is here to demonstrate continued and strong support for Ukraine as it faces this aggression. The United States sees good progress in the counteroffensive. It is very difficult. The U.S. wants to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to launch a successful counteroffensive, but also in the long run, that it has strong defense capabilities so that similar aggressions do not happen again in the future.

Blinken emphasized that the United States is also determined to work with its partners as they rebuild a strong economy and democracy - everything necessary to ensure not only Ukraine's survival, but also its future prosperity.

The Secretary of State summarized that Ukraine has a strong partner in this regard - the United States.

As reported, on September 6, Anthony Blinken arrived in Ukraine and began his visit by honoring the fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the cemetery. According tomedia reports, theSecretary of State may announce a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than $1 billion.