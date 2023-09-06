State Security Service Warns About Legal Issues With Sharing Azerbaijani Armed Forces On Social Media

The press center noted that in recent days, Telegram channels associated with Armenian intelligence agencies have been posting calls to share videos related to Azerbaijani army's military units, their locations, movements, combat and mobilization readiness, weaponry, and military equipment.

"The State Security Service has taken these cases under control, and necessary measures will be taken against individuals who initiate similar actions. It's absolutely unacceptable to create and share videos that seriously harm the national security and defense capability of our country, contain information related to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and have state secrets. We urge citizens to refrain from committing such actions," the press center pointed out.

"At the same time, the deliberate commitment of these unlawful actions is subject to investigation on suspicion of committing crimes related to the disclosure of state secrets, and in some cases, state treason, which entails corresponding legal consequences," the press center emphasized.