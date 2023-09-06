State Security Service Warns About Legal Issues With Sharing Azerbaijani Armed Forces On Social Media

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Sharing of
videos related to Azerbaijani Armed Forces on social media entails
serilegal liability, the press center of State Security Service
of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
The press center noted that in recent days, Telegram channels
associated with Armenian intelligence agencies have been posting
calls to share videos related to Azerbaijani army's military units,
their locations, movements, combat and mobilization readiness,
weaponry, and military equipment.
"The State Security Service has taken these cases under control,
and necessary measures will be taken against individuals who
initiate similar actions. It's absolutely unacceptable to create
and share videos that seriously harm the national security and
defense capability of our country, contain information related to
the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and have state
secrets. We urge citizens to refrain from committing such actions,"
the press center pointed out.
"At the same time, the deliberate commitment of these unlawful
actions is subject to investigation on suspicion of committing
crimes related to the disclosure of state secrets, and in some
cases, state treason, which entails corresponding legal
consequences," the press center emphasized.
